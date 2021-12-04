Luka Doncic Arguing for Calls During Play Puts Mavs 'in Harm's Way,' Jason Kidd Says

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has said that superstar guard Luka Doncic needs to stop arguing with referees during the run of play.

Kidd discussed the situation following Friday's 107-91 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after being asked about Doncic's frequent interactions with the officials:

"I would lean toward playing five-on-five a bit more. You're not going to get any calls. Officials, they tend to not stop the game to change calls. You have to understand there's a point in time in games—dead balls—to be able to talk to officials.

"While the game is going on, transition defense is one of the things we've talked about that we have to get better. If we're lobbying for calls during live play, it puts us in harm's way. ... Just some things have got to be a little bit more important. I think we're going to get better at understanding as a team when to talk to officials. Not just Luka."

