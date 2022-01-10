Saints QB Taysom Hill to Undergo 2 Surgeries for Injuries; Recovery Timeline Unknown

AP Photo/Brett Duke

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will undergo surgery on his foot after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints head coach Sean Payton provided the update Monday but had no update on when the signal-caller will be able to return to full strength:

The 31-year-old Hill completed 58.2 percent of his throws for 978 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games, including five starts at QB. He added 374 rushing yards and five scores in 2021.

The Saints (9-8) played three different starting quarterbacks this season. Jameis Winston started the first seven games, but he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a 36-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31.

The 5-2 Saints then fell to 5-6 as Trevor Siemian got the nod in the next four games. Siemian was thrust into a tough spot with the short-handed Saints missing many key players on offense, and the team predictably struggled.

New Orleans turned to Hill in hopes of providing a spark for the slumping Saints in a Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

He had 101 rushing yards, 264 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw four interceptions (including a pick-six) in a 27-17 loss.

Hill had already been dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia, and he played through it during the Cowboys loss. If that wasn't enough to deal with, Hill also suffered a fluke mallet finger injury when his finger hit a Dallas Cowboy helmet on a follow-through on a throw. That ailment will require surgery.

Meanwhile, the Saints will have some key decisions to make about the future of their QB position in the offseason.