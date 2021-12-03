Rams' Sean McVay Would Be 'Surprised' If Odell Beckham Jr. Misses Week 13 with Injury

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been listed on the team's injury report all week with a hip injury, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he'd be surprised if OBJ misses L.A.'s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Beckham was listed on the injury report as a DNP (did not practice) on Thursday, but ESPN's Lindsey Thiry spotted him on the practice field Friday.

He'll be listed as questionable heading into the Jags game.

The 29-year-old Beckham has caught 24 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown this year for the Rams and Cleveland Browns, who released the former LSU star in November.

He soon agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent.

The Rams offense has been crushed by injuries of late.

"[Matthew] Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day," Dianna Russini reported last Sunday on ESPN (h/t NFL analyst Warren Sharp). "His health is certainly an issue."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Robert Woods, who served as the No. 2 wideout behind Cooper Kupp, is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in mid-November.

No. 1 running back Darrell Henderson Jr. looks to be a game-time decision to play Sunday due to a thigh injury, per Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News and Southern California News Group.

Rookie wideout Tutu Atwell is out for the year with a shoulder injury.

L.A. started the season 7-1 but has since dropped its last three games by a combined score of 95-54.

A home matchup against the 2-9 Jaguars could get the Rams back on the winning track, although having Beckham would be ideal with the team trying to stay alive in the NFC West race behind the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals.

He and Stafford appeared to get on the same page last Sunday, as Beckham caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Game time this week is Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.