Report: Urban Meyer Won't Be Involved in Colorado State's Search for New Head Coach

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly won't play a role in the selection of Colorado State's next head football coach.

Steven Godfrey of Secret Base reported Thursday that Colorado State will explore the use of search firms instead after firing head coach Steve Addazio.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic tweeted a screenshot of Colorado State's "action plan" regarding the school's last head coaching search prior to the 2020 season, and it was noted that Meyer would be working with the athletic director and team president to find a good fit:

Addazio, who was fired Thursday after going 4-12 in two seasons with the Rams, was an assistant under Meyer at Florida from 2005-10.

Following his time under Meyer at Florida, Addazio went 13-11 in two seasons as the head coach at Temple and 44-44 in seven seasons as the head coach at Boston College.

Colorado State went just 1-3 during the COVID-impacted 2020 season under Addazio before going 3-9 this season.

Meyer was out of coaching at the time he aided Colorado State in its head coaching search. He retired after the 2018 season following seven campaigns as the head coach at Ohio State from 2012-18.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meyer has Colorado State ties, as he was a wide receivers coach at the school from 1990-95 before serving in the same role at Notre Dame from 1996-2000. He then took on head coaching gigs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

The three-time national champion was lured out of retirement this offseason and hired by the Jaguars, marking his first NFL coaching job.

Despite landing quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, things haven't gone well for Meyer and the Jags this season, as they are one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 2-9 record.

Meanwhile, Colorado State is in the midst of a dry spell that will see it miss out on a bowl game for a fourth consecutive season.

The Rams have not finished with a winning record or played in a bowl game since 2017 under Mike Bobo. That season was part of a run that saw Colorado State reach its fifth straight bowl game.