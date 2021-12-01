Keenan Allen on Justin Herbert's Velocity: 'Throw That Motherf--ker' However You Want

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Keenan Allen doesn't want to hear any excuses when it comes to catching passes from his quarterback, Justin Herbert.

"If he throws it too hard, go out there and turn the JUGS machine up and get ready to catch the fastball," said the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "He throwing the ball to you, you better catch it. S--t. I want the ball. Throw that motherf----r however you wanna throw it."

The topic came up when some were questioning whether Herbert throws the ball too hard after Patrick Surtain II intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown after it bounced off Austin Ekeler's hands during Sunday's matchup:

Allen has done plenty of catching this season with 81 receptions (on 116 targets) for 895 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been a constant in the offense and bright spot for a Chargers team that is looking to bounce back from some recent struggles. While L.A. is still in the playoff race at 6-5, it's just 2-4 in its last six games.

Perhaps Herbert should keep throwing it Allen's way if Los Angeles is going to make a late charge to the postseason.