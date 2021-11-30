Report: Joey Wendle Traded to Marlins from Rays for Prospect Kameron Misner

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have reportedly acquired infielder Joey Wendle in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Craig Mish of MLB Network.

The Rays reportedly will receive outfield prospect Kameron Misner in return, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Wendle earned his first All-Star selection last season, finishing the year with a .265 average and .319 on-base percentage with 11 home runs, 73 runs and 54 RBI. He primarily played third base in 2021 but also spent time at second base and shortstop.

The versatility could be especially valuable for a Marlins team with a lot of holes after going 67-95 last season.

Consistency is the biggest question mark for Wendle, who produced a .786 on-base plus slugging in the first half of 2021 but a .687 mark in the second half. The 31-year-old was a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018 when he hit .300 in 139 games, but he has averaged just .260 at the plate over the past three seasons.

It was enough for the Rays to move on from a key contributor to last year's 100-62 record.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also previously reported Tampa Bay needed a trade to clear a roster spot for Corey Kluber.

The Rays also receive the Marlins' No. 21 prospect in the deal, according to MLB.com.

Misner was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and has displayed a wide skill set in the professional ranks. The 23-year-old hit .253 with a .355 on-base percentage in 102 games across Single-A and Double-A last season, adding 12 home runs and 26 stolen bases.