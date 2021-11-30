Davis Cup Finals 2021: Tuesday's Quarterfinals Scores, Updated Bracket

Photo/Michael Probst

Great Britain is out of the 2021 Davis Cup.

German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz defeated Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-6(10) 7-6(5) in a deciding doubles match to earn a shocking upset of the Brits.

Jan-Lennard Struff also defeated Cameron Norrie in a singles match for Germany, which moves on to the semifinals to play either the Russian Tennis Federation or Sweden.

Expected to compete for a championship in the so-called World Cup of Tennis, Britain got off to a strong start Tuesday when Dan Evans dropped Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in a match that saw him drop just eight serve points overall.

Less than an hour into play on the afternoon, Britain was in control.

Struff was able to keep Germany alive with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 victory over Norrie to set up the deciding doubles match.

The saviors of Britain's match against the Czech Republic, Salisbury and Skupski were unable to keep their country moving forward this time around. Krawietz and Puetz captured a back-and-forth first set that ended in a 22-point tiebreak.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Salisbury and Skupski then raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second set before falling apart, with Krawietz and Puetz forcing a tiebreak before finishing off the collapsing Brits.