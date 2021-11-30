Novak Djokovic's Father: Star Unlikely to Play Australian Open over Vaccine Rules

Photo/Michael Probst

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times in his career, but new vaccination requirements could prevent him from competing in the tournament in January.

"Under these blackmails and conditions, he probably won't [play]," Novak's father, Srdjan Djokovic, told Serb TV (via BBC Sport). "I wouldn't do that. And he's my son, so you decide for yourself."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley announced last week that players not vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed to participate in the 2022 event.

Djokovic has not revealed whether he is vaccinated.

