MLB Rumors: Chris Taylor Linked to Dodgers, Angels, Blue Jays, More in Free Agency

Chris Taylor has plenty of suitors in free agency.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers "would like to retain" Taylor, but the veteran utilityman is receiving "broad interest" from around baseball, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals all reportedly checking in.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network added earlier Monday that the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins were "interested" in Taylor.

Taylor, 31, hit .254 with 20 homers, 73 RBI, 92 runs, 13 stolen bases and a .782 OPS in the 2021 season for the L.A. across 148 games. That sort of production wasn't a fluke—he hit 21 dingers and had an .850 OPS in 2017 for the Dodgers.

But it was fantastic production for a player who made appearances at every position in the field except for pitcher, catcher and first base. That positional versatility makes his solid production at the plate all the more valuable.

The fact that Taylor could feasibly start for a team as an outfielder or at second base—while being flexible enough to fill in at other positions throughout the year—made him an obvious target for teams around baseball.

But the Dodgers probably can't afford to let him slip away, especially after watching Max Scherzer sign with the New York Mets and Corey Seager head to the Texas Rangers. Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen also remain free agents.

It's very possible that the 2020 champions could see an unprecedented exodus if they don't prioritize retaining some of their own free agents.

Taylor scratches enough itches for the Dodgers to remain worthy of a priority, even at a high cost. They'll have plenty of competition for his services, however.