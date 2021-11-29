UConn's Paige Bueckers Becomes 1st College Player Ever to Sign Contract with Gatorade

Photo Credit: Gatorade

Paige Bueckers is the face of women's college basketball this season and is now one of the new faces of Gatorade.

Gatorade announced it agreed to an endorsement deal with the UConn guard, making her the company's first signed college player.

The announcement noted it was a multiyear deal that will help the two sides "drive impact on the women's game."

Bueckers was previously named the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school.

"It was a blessing to win Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, and now it's truly surreal to be an official member of the Gatorade Family," Bueckers said. "I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can't wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women's game."

She joins a list of Gatorade-sponsored athletes that includes Serena Williams, Sydney McLaughlin, Elena Delle Donne, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Trevor Lawrence.

The sophomore is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game behind 55.7 percent shooting from the field this season.

She also helped lead the Huskies to the Final Four last season as a freshman and is looking to bring the storied program its 12th national championship this season.