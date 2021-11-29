Aaron Rodgers, Packers Beat Matthew Stafford, Rams; Odell Beckham Gets 1st TD with LA

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from a disappointing 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend with a 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

It was an impressive win for the Packers, especially considering reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with what has been described as a painful toe injury. The Green and Gold improved to 9-3 on the season with Sunday's win to take a commanding lead in the NFC North.

Notable Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 28/45 for 307 YDS, 2 TD and 2 CAR for 0 YD, 1 TD

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: 21/38 for 302 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

Davante Adams, WR, GB: 8 REC for 104 YDS

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: 4 REC for 95 YDS, 1 TD

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: 7 REC for 96 YDS

AJ Dillon, RB, GB: 20 CAR for 69 YDS and 5 REC for 21 YDS, 1 TD

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR: 5 REC for 81 YDS, 1 TD

Aaron Rodgers Continues to Play at High Level

Even though Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury through the last couple of weeks, he has been pretty impressive. The 37-year-old threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams on Sunday. It was his second consecutive game of more than 300 yards in the air.

Rodgers also continues to spread the wealth among his receivers. Adams led the team with eight catches for 104 yards in the win, but Cobb had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had four catches for 50 yards.

In addition, running back AJ Dillon was involved in the passing game, reeling in five passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

This comes after two of Green Bay's receivers had more than 100 receiving yards in a loss to Minnesota last weekend, and two more had at least 40 receiving yards.

While Adams has been his top target, Rodgers has done a tremendous job using all of his options throughout the season. Entering Sunday's game, Green Bay had seven players with at least 200 receiving yards this year.

If Rodgers can continue to get all of his receivers involved moving forward, the Packers will have one of the most dangerous, dynamic receiving groups entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Rams' Rushing Offense Ineffective in Loss

The Rams aren't known for having one of the best rushing offenses in the league, but the team was largely ineffective on the ground against the Packers. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel combined for just 69 yards on 19 carries in Sunday's loss.

Entering Sunday's matchup against the Packers, the Rams were ranked 24th in the NFL averaging 97.9 yards per game rushing and just 979 yards of total offense on the ground.

Henderson has been L.A.'s top running back this season, entering with 593 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in nine games. However, the Rams need to start getting more production out of Michel.

The 26-year-old was traded from the New England Patriots to the Rams in August and he has been largely ineffective. In 10 games entering Sunday's matchup, he had just 76 carries for 291 yards and one touchdown.

The 2021 campaign has been the least productive of Michel's career thus far. To put it into context, in his last season with the Patriots in 2020, Michel rushed for 449 yards in nine games.

However, it's important to note L.A.'s struggles on the ground aren't entirely Henderson and Michel's fault. The Rams lost their top running back, Cam Akers, to a season-ending Achilles injury during an offseason workout.

The 22-year-old, a former second-round pick, was expected to have a breakout year in 2021 after rushing for 625 yards and two scores as a rookie in 2020.

What's Next?

The Rams will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5, while the Packers will hit their bye week before hosting the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12.