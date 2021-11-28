Goran Dragic to Step Away from Raptors Indefinitely Because of Personal Reasons

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic is stepping away from the team indefinitely because of personal reasons, general manager Bobby Webster announced Sunday.

Dragic was involved in a sign-and-trade deal in August that sent him to the Raptors and shipped Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. At the time, the 35-year-old said he didn't want to play in Toronto, but it appeared the two sides worked things before the season began.

However, the 2018 All-Star has appeared in just five games for Toronto this season and hasn't played since a Nov. 13 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He had been listed as a "did not play - coach's decision" on several occasions. He's averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

The 6'3" Dragic being sidelined doesn't necessarily have a huge impact on the Raptors lineup. Fred VanVleet starts at point guard, and he is backed up by Malachi Flynn.

Toronto entered Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics with a 9-11 record, 12th place in the Eastern Conference. While they are somewhat better with Dragic in the lineup, there's probably not much he could've done to boost the team higher in the standings.

Dragic has been a serviceable player over his 15-year career. He was most effective in his seven seasons with the Heat, averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game across 391 contests.

In addition to the Heat, the Slovenian has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 campaign.