Davis Cup Finals 2021 Results: Saturday's Round Robin Scores and Reaction

Pool play in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals rolled on Saturday with six matchups across three different venues throughout Europe.

Russia, Great Britain, Serbia and Italy were among the championship contenders attempting to chase down the top spot in their respective groups, which leads to a direct berth to the knockout rounds.

Let's check out all of the scores from the third day of the group stage, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of some key moments.

Saturday's Matches and Results

Great Britain d. France, 2-1

Dan Evans (GBR) d. Adrian Mannarino (FRA); 7-5, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR) d. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA); 6-2, 7-6 (8)



Mahut & Rinderknech (FRA) d. Salisbury & Skupski (GBR); 6-1, 6-4



Australia d. Hungary, 2-1

Zsombor Piros (HUN) d. John Millman (AUS); 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d. Marton Fucsovics (HUN); 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (2)



Bolt & Peers (AUS) d. Marozsan & Piros (HUN); 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3



Kazakhstan d. Sweden, 2-1

Elias Ymer (SWE) d. Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ); 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) d. Mikael Ymer (SWE); 3-6, 6-4, 6-0



Golubev & Nedovyesov (KAZ) d. Goransson & Lindstedt (SWE); 6-3, 6-3



Italy vs. Colombia

Serbia vs. Germany

Russia vs. Ecuador

For the updated group standings, visit the Davis Cup's official website.

Day 3 Recap

France had an opportunity to win Group C with a victory over Great Britain on Saturday, but Evans and Norrie were able to score hard-fought wins to put the Brits in the driver's seat heading into their group finale against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Norrie came up with some clutch play deep in the second-set tiebreaker as he won three consecutive points, including two on Rinderknech's serve, to secure the win after fending off a pair of set points.

Kazakhstan found itself on the ropes after dropping the first singles match and the opening set of the second singles match before Bublik stormed back with some terrific play against Ymer, especially in the third set, to force the fixture to a deciding doubles match.

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov won six consecutive games to close out the first set and start the second to gain complete control, and they rolled to the finish line from there. It was an impressive comeback against a Sweden side that beat Canada in the Group B opener.

The clash between Australia and Hungary was also decided in doubles after Piros and De Minaur picked up three-set singles victories for their respective sides.

Fittingly, the doubles match also went the distance as Piros and Fabian Marozsan won a highly entertaining 13-11 tiebreaker in the second set. Alex Bolt and John Peers earned a break early in the third to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish as the Aussies bounced back from their loss to Croatia.

Looking ahead, Davis Cup group play will wrap up Sunday before the eight-team knockout stages begin Monday.