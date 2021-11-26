Tre'Davious White Won't Return for Bills vs. Saints Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been ruled out for the remainder of his team's road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday with a left knee injury.

Buffalo initially ruled White doubtful to return before later confirming that the 26-year-old would not be coming back onto the field.

As noted by Nick Wojton of Bills Wire, White's left knee appeared to buckle slightly as the shutdown corner defended Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in the second quarter.

Per Adam Benigni of WGRZ Buffalo, White walked off the field on his own power.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.