Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph, Raiders' Roderic Teamer Ejected After Fight on Sideline

The Thanksgiving Day battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders got heated after a fight spilled over to the Raiders sideline in the third quarter.

As a result of the fracas, Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Las Vegas punted the ball to Dallas after starting the second half on a three-and-out. The AJ Cole offering went out of bounds, but a scuffle between Teamer and Joseph went off the playing surface and all the way to the barrier separating the fans and the field.

Joseph was tasked with blocking Teamer on the punt, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Joseph is in his rookie season after the Cowboys selected the former Kentucky defensive back 44th overall in this year's NFL draft.

He's played four games, with the majority of his time spent on special teams. A groin injury suffered in the team's final preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars landed him on injured reserve to start the year.

Teamer went undrafted out of Tulane in 2019 but ended up playing seven games for the Los Angeles Chargers, amassing 40 tackles, one sack and one interception.

The Bolts waived Teamer in August 2020, and he eventually found his way to the Raiders after a brief stop with the Indianapolis Colts. Teamer has seen time as a backup safety but is more often used for his special teams abilities.