Cameron Grimes Defeats Duke Hudson in Hair vs. Hair Match at WWE NXT WarGames 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

Cameron Grimes beat Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match at NXT WarGames on Sunday, resulting in the latter getting his head shaved.

Given the stakes, you can't blame Grimes for bending the rules a bit. He rolled Hudson up and grabbed a handful of tights for the win.

The two men began their rivalry on Nov. 2 when Grimes showed up at Duke's poker room and beat him at a hand of Texas hold 'em despite Hudson apparently being the superior player.

The Australian was furious over getting shown up at his own game and on his own turf, which led to him challenging Grimes to a poker showdown in the middle of the ring.

While Hudson seemingly had his rival dead to rights and should have easily won the hand, he was hesitant to go all in after Grimes beat him previously.

Hudson folded and handed Grimes the victory, but when he found that his opponent was bluffing and didn't have good cards, he became unglued and attacked him in a rage.

After putting Grimes through the poker table, Hudson pulled out a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut his hair and beard.

Grimes showed up the next week with a shorter haircut and beard, and he was clearly fired up over what Hudson did to him.

He challenged Hudson to a match at NXT WarGames but raised the stakes significantly by adding the Hair vs. Hair stipulation, which the Aussie ultimately agreed to.

Grimes is no stranger to major stipulations being attached to his matches in NXT, as he once lost a match to LA Knight, which led to him having to become his rival's butler.

He risked even greater embarrassment by putting his hair on the line against Hudson, but Grimes prevailed this time around and forced Hudson to get his finely groomed hair cut off.

