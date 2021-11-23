Tristan Thompson Calls Out Kings After Loss to 76ers: 'We Need That F-U Mentality'

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

For the second time in a week, Tristan Thompson blasted his Sacramento Kings teammates in a postgame press conference, saying the team needs an "F-U mentality."

"We need that F-U mentality...you can’t be nice in this league. You can’t be nice. Nice teams always finish last or get excited about lottery balls," Thompson told reporters after the Kings' 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were playing without Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris—not to mention Ben Simmons—and came from behind as the Kings scored just 12 fourth-quarter points. Sacramento's loss came a day after the team fired coach Luke Walton and installed Alvin Gentry as his interim replacement.

The Kings have lost four straight and eight of their past nine.

Thompson previously blasted his team last week after a frustrating 1-3 road trip, saying pro players shouldn't need a coach to inspire them.

"If you don't get inspired in the game, then you shouldn't be on the court," Thompson said. "Losing teams, losing players, you need to gain inspiration from your coach. And I'm not with that s--t. My teammates better not be—my teammates aren't with it. Because I know guys want to win, they want to win badly.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"So it's not about Coach Walton inspiring you. This is not no frickin' "Glory Road" s--t. No, you got to be ready to play. Your number's called, you're in the damn game. I don't need no f---king coach to inspire me. Never that. Never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me [is] the day I'm f---king retiring, I'm going to go play with my kids at the park. So, I speak for my teammates with that quote. So, we don't need no coach to inspire us."

Suffice it to say, his words haven't sparked any improvement in play with the Kings dropping three straight since his comments.