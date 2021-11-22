Dodgers Rumors: Corey Seager Remains Focus, LA Not Pursuing Other Star Shortstops

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly "are trying to bring back" star free agent shortstop Corey Seager and "don’t appear seriously interested in the other big free agent shortstops," per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

That approach to free agency would make sense for the Dodgers, given that they could simply play Trea Turner at shortstop if Seager departs.

Given that Seager is one of the biggest names on the market, there has been no shortage of rumors about where he might land:

Obviously, keeping Seager would be ideal for the Dodgers. Despite only playing in 95 games last year, the 27-year-old still hit .306 with 16 homers, 57 RBI and 54 runs with a .915 OPS, his second consecutive season with an OPS over .900.

It isn't easy to find shortstops of his ability. Well, at least in most years. This winter, Seager is joined by fellow shortstops Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez in free agency, an absolutely loaded group. But with plenty of teams in the market at the position, Seager should have no shortage of suitors.

Unlike the rest of his suitors, however, the Dodgers have a ready-made replacement in Turner, who hit .328 with 28 homers, 77 RBI, 107 runs, 32 stolen bases, 195 total hits and a .911 OPS.

In Turner's 52 games with the Dodgers, he played almost exclusively at second base, giving the Dodgers one of the best offensive middle infields in baseball. But if Seager signs elsewhere, L.A. is covered at shortstop.

That may keep the Dodgers from pulling out all the stops in a bidding war for Seager. But losing him would still be a big blow for a team with World Series aspirations.