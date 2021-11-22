Alex Cora's Red Sox Contract Option for 2023, 2024 Seasons Picked Up by Boston

AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday they have exercised their option on manager Alex Cora to keep him under contract through the 2024 season.

Cora's contract signed before last season was a two-year deal with a two-year option for 2023 and 2024, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

After leading the Red Sox to the American League Championship Series, the manager earned two more guaranteed years.

Cora initially joined the Red Sox in 2018, leading the squad to 108 wins and a World Series title in his first season.

After Boston missed the playoffs in 2019, Cora and the team parted ways in the offseason because of his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. The former infielder was the bench coach in 2017 for the Astros, who illegally used technology to steal opposing signs on their way to a World Series title. MLB suspended Cora for the 2020 season.

Boston fell to last place in the AL East during the shortened 2020 campaign under manager Ron Roenicke, paving the way for Cora's return last November.

The Red Sox improved immediately, going 92-70 during the 2021 regular season to earn a wild-card spot. After defeating the rival New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game, Boston beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS before falling to Houston in the ALCS.

Boston will look to remain in title contention behind Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and others in one of the top lineups in the majors.