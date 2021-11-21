Shawn Porter Announces Retirement from Boxing After TKO Loss to Terence Crawford

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Shawn Porter is walking away from boxing.

Porter announced his retirement after Saturday's 10th-round TKO loss to Terence Crawford, the first stoppage of his career.

"I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight, win, lose or draw," Porter told reporters. "Even if it was a draw ... I was not going to do it again. I'm announcing my retirement right now.

"After you've fought everybody at the top, what more could I do? I'm not going to be a gatekeeper; that's not the life I want to live. I never wanted to lead the life of a fighter who fought into his 40s."

The 34-year-old Porter was fighting Crawford close, trailing 86-85 on two scorecards and 87-84 on the other, when he was knocked down twice in Round 10 for the TKO loss. It was his second defeat in his last three fights after he lost his WBC welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr. in September 2019.

Porter said he felt the Spence fight would be his last, but the appeal of going one-on-one with Crawford kept him in it.

"The way that this sport has gone, you guys expect us to fight for 15-20 years," Porter said. "It's said, 'We hope he leaves this game with his health,' but you never really know. I've been fortunate to be in some really big fights against some really good guys and always have my health at the end of the night."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Porter ends his career with a 31-4-1 overall record.