NBA's Chandler Parsons Says He's Still Recovering from Car Crash in 2020

Chandler Parsons said he hasn't ruled out an NBA comeback, but for now he remains focused on recovering from the injuries he suffered in a January 2020 car crash.

Parsons told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that his road to recovery has been "intense," so he hasn't made any final decisions about his basketball future.

"We'll see," Parsons said. "Working out, staying in shape but trying to still recover from the car crash last year, so we'll see."

The 33-year-old was in the midst of his ninth NBA season when he was seriously injured in the crash. He was a member of the Atlanta Hawks at the time following stints with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing Parsons, released a statement at the time saying he suffered "multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum" in the crash. The firm also alleged an impaired driver caused the three-car collision:

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred. The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete."

Parsons was a second-round pick of the Rockets in the 2011 draft after a standout college career at the University of Florida, where he was named the SEC Player of the Year as a senior. The forward earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors for the 2011-12 season.

He's averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 440 career NBA games.