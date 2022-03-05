Nikola Jokic Ruled out for Nuggets vs. Rockets with Illness

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets with a non-COVID-related illness, the team announced.

Jokic also missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury suffered in a Nov. 18 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, he suffered a right knee contusion in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Oct. 26 and returned to the court on Oct. 29 without missing too much time.

The 26-year-old is averaging 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, following up a 2020-21 campaign in which he was named MVP.

He averaged 26.4 points on 56.6 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.

With Jokic sidelined, Jeff Green and DeMarcus Cousins should see more playing time on Friday.

The Nuggets are 36-26 on the season, sixth place in the Western Conference. Jokic's illness isn't cause for concern, and he should return to the lineup soon.