ATP World Tour Finals 2021 Results: Djokovic, Ruud Wins Highlight Friday Results

Coming into Friday, Novak Djokovic had already secured a semifinal berth in the ATP World Tour Finals with two wins in his first two Green Group matchups. That didn't stop him from hammering Cameron Norrie, however.

Djokovic went a perfect 3-of-3 in the group stage, beating Norrie 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

"I tried not to think about tomorrow's semifinal," he said during his on-court interview after the match, per ATPTour.com. "It is not easy to walk on the court knowing you have already qualified and you know your opponent. I tried to be professional and I tried to give my best and I played really well. It was the first time we have played each other. I took the time away from Cameron. I analyzed his game and knew the game plan and executed it very well."

Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, while Casper Ruud—who beat Andrey Rublev earlier on Friday, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6—will take on Red Group winner and defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev at 8 a.m. ET.

"[My tennis] gets better and better every match," Djokovic said. "I couldn't be more satisfied with my tennis prior to possibly the two most important matches in the tournament. Sascha is playing well. He is obviously one of the best players in the world, arguably the best serve, it is definitely up there. It is going to be tough. The conditions are quick, so that will be one of the keys, how well will I serve and return."

While Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev are the top three in the ATP rankings, in that order, Ruud sits at No. 8 and has never played in this tournament before. He was the final qualifier for this year's event.

"Even though I'm the fourth guy, I don't consider myself the fourth-best player in the world," he told reporters. "Tomorrow will be a fun day—probably the biggest match of my career."

But Djokovic is the clear favorite among the remaining players. He's now an astonishing 51-6 on the year, having claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles. Only a loss to Medvedev in the U.S. Open final kept him from achieving the extraordinarily rare season Grand Slam.

And regardless, he still posted one of the finest seasons in recent memory. A title in Turin would only further add to that dominance.