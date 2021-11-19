Manager Chris Woodward, Rangers Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023 Season

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers and manager Chris Woodward agreed to a contract extension Friday that could keep him with the organization through 2024.

The Rangers announced that the extension runs through 2023 and includes a club option for 2024.

Woodward signed a three-year deal to become Rangers manager in 2018, and Texas exercised its club option in his contract for 2022 in March.

In his three seasons as Rangers manager, Woodward has posted a cumulative record of 160-224, which equates to a winning percentage of .417. Texas has yet to reach the playoffs under Woodward and hasn't finished better than third in the American League West.

The Rangers went 60-102 in 2021, which was the second-worst record in the AL behind the Baltimore Orioles.

It also represented Texas' first season with 100 or more losses since it went 57-105 in 1973. The Rangers have won less than 40 percent of their games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1971 (then known as the Washington Senators) to '73 as well.

Prior to becoming the Rangers' manager, Woodward spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball as an infielder for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox from 1999 to 2011.

Woodward then served in multiple coaching roles with the Mariners from 2013 to '15 and was the Los Angeles Dodgers' third base coach from 2016 to '18.

The Rangers were one of the top teams in the AL from 2010 to '16, earning five playoff berths during that stretch and reaching the World Series in both 2010 and 2011.

Texas has missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, however, and doesn't seem like a strong candidate to end that drought in 2022.