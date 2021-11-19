Mets to Spend 'Whatever They Need' in Trades, FA to Be Competitive, per Steve Cohen

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't concerning himself with the luxury tax this offseason in his pursuit of making the Mets a playoff and World Series contender.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cohen said Friday: "I'm willing, for the right deals and right free agents, to go get the players we need. We want to be competitive. We want to win our division and be in the playoffs and get deep into the playoffs. I've let [general manager] Billy [Eppler] and [team president] Sandy [Alderson] know: It's whatever they need."

The Mets are coming off a disappointing 2021 season in which they went 77-85, and they have not reached the postseason since 2016.

After Cohen officially became the Mets' new owner late last year, the organization went to work on the trade market and in free agency in an effort to compete for the National League East crown.

Most notably, the Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland for infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

New York later signed Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension to ensure he would remain with the Mets for the long haul.

Other major moves made by the Mets prior to the 2021 season included signing catcher James McCann and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Lindor was a disappointment in his first season in New York, hitting just .230 with 20 home runs and 63 RBI, while McCann hit .232 with 10 homers and 46 RBI, Walker finished with a 4.47 ERA after a hot start and Carrasco posted a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

The Mets already lost starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency this offseason, and they could also stand to lose infielder Jonathan Villar, shortstop Javier Baez, outfielders Kevin Pillar and Michael Conforto, and pitcher Marcus Stroman, all of whom are free agents.

New York has been linked to some big names, however, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Mets are interested in outfielder Starling Marte, and multiple reports suggested last season that the Mets wanted to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

Bryant is now a free agent and he would give the Mets' lineup a much-needed boost if they can sign him.

The Mets find themselves in a tough position, as the NL East rival Atlanta Braves won the World Series last season, while the Philadelphia Phillies could also be tough to surpass with reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper leading the way.

When it comes to improving the roster, however, Cohen has made it clear that money won't prevent the Mets' front office from getting the job done.