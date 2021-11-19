Dawn Staley on 'Influx' of Black Female HCs: 'I Hope We Continue to Be Successful'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley told reporters on Friday that more Black women are getting head-coaching chances in the sport, though there is plenty of room for improvement in that regard.

"There is an influx of Black women getting an opportunity," Staley said. "Black women are getting more chances to be the head honcho in their programs. I hope we continue to be successful."

"There should be a fair amount of Black women getting a chance because of who we serve," she added. "We serve a lot of players who are Black. I don't want people thinking I'm playing the race card. I've been in the game a long time. I've seen big jobs go to people that deserved an opportunity."

Last month, Staley signed a seven-year, $22.4 million contract extension with the school, making her the highest-paid Black head coach in women's college basketball and one of the highest-paid women's basketball coaches.

She has led South Carolina to a national title, three Final Four appearances and nine 25-win seasons, among her many accomplishments. The five-time WNBA All-Star was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and also coaches the United States women's national team.

There are currently 12 Black women as Power Five head coaches in women's college basketball.

"I think more doors should be opening because we're freaking good," Buffalo's Felisha Legette-Jack said. "It's undeniable you have to interview us. When you interview us, you must select us. The answer is yes. We are more ready than most people."

Legette-Jack added that Staley has been an excellent advocate for Black women in coaching.

"I'm in awe of her. I'm a groupie. She's so great and gracious," she said. "You call her, and you think you're the most special person in the world. She does it with everybody."