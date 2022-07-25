5-Star SF Justin Edwards Commits to Kentucky Over Tennessee; No. 3 Recruit for 2023

Dushawn London, 247Sports.com

Justin Edwards, a 5-star small forward from the Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, committed to Kentucky on Monday.

Edwards is considered the No. 3 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 1 small forward and the top prospect in Pennsylvania, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He had quite the 2021 calendar year, going from being unranked to one of the top recruits in the nation and a 5-star prospect. But what makes Edwards special?

"When I am at my best I am doing everything," he told Travis Branham of 247Sports in June. "I am scoring, defending, just everything."

Branham agreed with that sentiment, calling him "one of the most well-rounded players in the class," (h/t Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com).

He continued:

"He's very advanced when it comes to his skill set and his feel for the game. This is a kid that scores it from all three levels. He's got a good jumper. He can create his own shot. But he plays the game the right way. He's a really good passer. He just kind of takes what the defense gives him. So if he's given an opportunity to go score the ball, he's going to go score the ball. If the defense collapses on him and there's an opportunity for him to spread the ball out and get it to his teammates for open shots, he's going to do that. He's a good defender. He has a mature approach to the game. He's competitive. Just a very high floor."

Given Edwards' jump up the rankings, it appears he's only beginning to touch on his potential. Kentucky is getting a player who should help them in multiple ways.

The Wildcats should be a great fit for Edwards. His team game and humility on the court should mesh well with John Calipari's team-oriented philosophy. And more than a few players have gone from Kentucky to successful NBA careers in recent years.

The Wildcats may simply be the launching point for Edwards. In the meantime, he'll join a program that routinely stockpiles elite talent.