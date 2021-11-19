Trevor Story Rumors: Rangers Meet With Star Shortstop in 2021 MLB Free Agency

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Expect the Texas Rangers to be in the running for star free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the "Rangers have made no secret that they want to be aggressive this winter. They are in the market for everybody, particularly the super class of free-agent shortstops. On Tuesday, according to MLB sources, they hosted Trevor Story of Irving to explain their vision of the future to him."

He added that general manager Chris Young "has had conversations" with Scott Boras, the agent for free-agent shortstops Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Those three, along with Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, make up a stacked group of star shortstops on the free-agency market for the Rangers to pursue.

And the Rangers may be in on more than just the top shortstops:

Story, 29, had another strong year in 2021, hitting .251 with 24 homers, 34 doubles, 75 RBI, 88 runs, 20 stolen bases, an .801 OPS and 4.2 WAR. However, it's fair to argue that it wasn't the greatest follow-up to back-to-back seasons in which Story was an All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner in 2018 and 2019.

Suffice to say, he'd be a major upgrade for the Rangers over Isiah Kiner-Falefa (though to be fair to Kiner-Falefa, he had a very solid year in 2021).

Signing a player of Story's talent, who also happens to be a Texas native, would be a major statement from the Rangers as they look to end a five-year playoff drought. The Rangers haven't even cracked the 80-win mark during the dry spell.

They also haven't won a playoff series since 2011, when they reached the World Series, only to lose in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

There is talent to be had in free agency this winter. Labor talks may impact how aggressive teams are in pursuing potential targets, but the Rangers shouldn't be among the teams staying cagey. This is a team in need of star power.