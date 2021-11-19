Trevor Story Rumors: Rangers Meet With Star Shortstop in 2021 MLB Free Agency

Trevor Story Rumors: Rangers Meet With Star Shortstop in 2021 MLB Free AgencyNovember 19, 2021
Expect the Texas Rangers to be in the running for star free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the "Rangers have made no secret that they want to be aggressive this winter. They are in the market for everybody, particularly the super class of free-agent shortstops. On Tuesday, according to MLB sources, they hosted Trevor Story of Irving to explain their vision of the future to him."
He added that general manager Chris Young "has had conversations" with Scott Boras, the agent for free-agent shortstops Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
Those three, along with Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, make up a stacked group of star shortstops on the free-agency market for the Rangers to pursue.
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Sources: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a> officials have met with Scott Boras, the agent for free agent Corey Seager (among others). Seager is known to have a strong relationship with Texas manager Chris Woodward, dating back to their time with the Dodgers, as <a href="https://twitter.com/Feinsand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Feinsand</a> wrote today. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Corey Seager has made two All-Star teams, in 2016 and 2017. In both of those seasons, Tim Hyers was the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> assistant hitting coach. Earlier today, Hyers was announced as the new hitting coach of the . . . yes . . . Texas Rangers. 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
There is a good deal of industry conversation about Corey Seager as a match for the Texas Rangers. He's tight with Rangers Manager Chris Woodward, a former Dodgers coach & Texas expected to make a big splash in free agency, and focus on building a winning culture. But it's early.
And the Rangers may be in on more than just the top shortstops:
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
My report on Seiya Suzuki and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a> today on <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/EklpzxCU6n">pic.twitter.com/EklpzxCU6n</a>
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Starling Marte market is very hot, so he could be that rare star player who signs a big multiyear deal in November, as I just said on Hot Stove. Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Rangers, Marlins, many others in. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>
Story, 29, had another strong year in 2021, hitting .251 with 24 homers, 34 doubles, 75 RBI, 88 runs, 20 stolen bases, an .801 OPS and 4.2 WAR. However, it's fair to argue that it wasn't the greatest follow-up to back-to-back seasons in which Story was an All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner in 2018 and 2019.
Suffice to say, he'd be a major upgrade for the Rangers over Isiah Kiner-Falefa (though to be fair to Kiner-Falefa, he had a very solid year in 2021).
Signing a player of Story's talent, who also happens to be a Texas native, would be a major statement from the Rangers as they look to end a five-year playoff drought. The Rangers haven't even cracked the 80-win mark during the dry spell.
They also haven't won a playoff series since 2011, when they reached the World Series, only to lose in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals.
There is talent to be had in free agency this winter. Labor talks may impact how aggressive teams are in pursuing potential targets, but the Rangers shouldn't be among the teams staying cagey. This is a team in need of star power.