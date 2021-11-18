Hall of Famer, UConn Legend Jim Calhoun to Retire After Exit as Saint Joseph HC

Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Jim Calhoun is retiring for the second time.

The former UConn legend announced Thursday that he's stepping down from his head coaching position at the University of Saint Joseph (D-III), effective immediately, and his assistant Glenn Miller will step into his role. Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012 before accepting the position at Saint Joseph in 2018.

Saint Joseph began admitting men to the university in 2018 and fielded its first men's basketball team during the 2018-19 season with Calhoun at the helm following a six-year retirement. The Blue Jays had their season canceled last year and started out this year with a 3-0 record. Calhoun said he didn't announce his retirement prior to the season because he feared players might choose to transfer after he left.

"I wanted to be sure I gave Glenn a good team," Calhoun told The Athletic. When asked if he would be OK to be away from coaching in his second retirement, he responded, "Probably not."

Calhoun also cited his health as a reason for stepping away. The 79-year-old is fully recovered from a broken hip in January and said he wants to be able to enjoy his downtime while he still can.

"I feel good. My wife is healthy. I’m healthy," he said. “I can enjoy the grandchildren. This is the right time to do it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Calhoun had coached the Huskies since 1986 and won three national championships. He had found success coaching the Blue Jays as well, putting together a 47-17 record in three seasons.

In Calhoun's second year in 2019-20, Saint Joseph had a 25-game win streak and advanced to the NCAA tournament. It was a swift rise for a program that was nonexistent prior to his arrival.

"Let me tell you something,‘’ Calhoun says, “Division III kids like to win, too."

Saint Joseph now sponsors six men's sports and has built a new turf soccer and lacrosse field, thanks in large part to Calhoun's presence at the school.