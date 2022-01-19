Heat's Tyler Herro Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Trail Blazers

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kyle Lowry will also miss the game because of personal reasons, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports.

The 21-year-old, who primarily plays off the bench for Lowry, is in the midst of his best season in the NBA. He is averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.

With Victor Oladipo still recovering from injury, the Heat have relied on Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in Herro's absence this year. Strus, who's shooting 41.4 percent on three-pointers, might be counted upon more to help space the floor.

The Heat selected Herro 13th overall in 2019, and he impressed in his first two seasons. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the 2020-21 campaign.

Miami is 28-16 this year, second in the Eastern Conference. With Herro playing a crucial role off the bench, the Heat will need him to be healthy moving forward to maintain their standing in the East.