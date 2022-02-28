5-Star PF Kylan Boswell Commits to Arizona over Illinois, UNLV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kylan Boswell, a 5-star point guard in the class of 2023, committed to Arizona on Monday.

Boswell chose the Wildcats over Illinois and UNLV.

A 6'1", 180-pound point guard who plays for Compass Prep in Arizona, he is ranked as the No. 2 point guard in the nation and the No. 11 player overall, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He transferred from Corona Centennial (Calif.) for this season because of the latter's national schedule against some of the top teams in the country.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins describes Boswell as "a competitive and winning point guard with a strong and sturdy frame who sets the tone on the defensive end. One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality."

Boswell blogged about his junior year for Sports Illustrated, writing in October how he had a "great time" visiting Arizona and "loved to see how the coaches were in live action."

Boswell had an excellent summer, helping lead his AAU squad Team Why Not (Calif.) to the E16 Peach Jam title and winning a gold medal as a part of Team USA's under-16 squad.

Boswell's commitment gives Arizona its first prospect in the 2023 class. He should be in line for a starting job in the Wildcats backcourt as soon as he steps on campus.