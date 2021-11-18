ATP World Tour Finals 2021 Results: Medvedev, Zverev Reach Semis in Thursday Play

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev each won their final matches in group play at the 2021 ATP World Tour Finals and will advance to the semifinals.

Zverev earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz and will move on to play Novak Djokovic on Saturday. The German fired off 11 aces and won 87 percent of his first-serve points.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Zverev said of playing Djokovic. “It’s always interesting and close when we play each other, so I’m expecting another tough one… There will be a lot of long rallies, we will run a lot more and suffer, in a way, a lot more as well.

“I think every single match we have played has been close. We’ve needed to be at our best and one or two points decided the matches. I expect no different here as well.”

Zverev finished pool play at 2-1. Djokovic has a final group match against Cameron Norrie on Friday.

Medvedev's victory over Jannik Sinner proved far more difficult. After the world No. 2 opened with a dominant 6-0 first set, he dropped the next to Sinner in a tiebreak and then fell down a break in the deciding third.

The pair ultimately went to a grueling, 18-point tiebreaker to decide the match, with Medvedev squeaking by with a 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) victory to advance.

Medvedev's opponent will be determined by the result of pool play Friday. Andrey Rublev takes on Casper Ruud in addition to the Djokovic-Norrie match. The winner of Rublev-Ruud will advance and play Medvedev.