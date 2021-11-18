MLB MVP 2021: Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Named AL, NL Award Winners

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named the American League Most Valuable Player while Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper earned MVP in the National League.

Harper earned 17 of 30 first-place votes in a competitive race that saw five different players earn at least one first-place vote.

The AL featured just one player receiving first-place votes with Ohtani being named a unanimous MVP:

Ohtani completed an extraordinary season while earning an All-Star selection as both a hitter and pitcher.

At the plate, the 27-year-old hit .257 with a .372 on-base percentage plus 47 home runs, 26 stolen bases and eight triples. His .965 OPS ranked second in the American League.

This would make him an MVP candidate on its own, but his pitching set him apart from the other candidates with a 9-2 record, 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. The all-around production made him a no-brainer selection for the AL MVP despite great seasons from Toronto Blue Jays duo Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien.

Guerrero hit .311 and tied or led the league in home runs (48), runs scored (123), on-base percentage (.401) and slugging percentage (.601). Semien was nearly as good at the plate with 45 home runs and 102 RBI while also playing all 162 games and winning a Gold Glove at second base.

The production was simply not enough to catch the Angels star.

It was a closer race in the National League with finalists Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. all coming through with strong performances as well as other top contenders like Brandon Crawford and Trea Turner.

Harper led the majors with a 1.044 OPS while adding a .309 batting average, 35 home runs, 42 doubles, 101 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. He was also the only finalist on a team with a winning record after the Phillies finished 82-80.

Soto was also impressive in 2021 with a .313/.465/.534 slash line, adding 29 home runs as one of the best pure hitters in the game. The 23-year-old hit .348 with 18 home runs in the second half of the season.

Tatis finished in the top four of MVP voting for the second straight year after leading the NL with 42 home runs to go with his 25 stolen bases. He also expanded his versatility this season while playing at shortstop, right field and center field.

Harper still stood above the competition to take home his second-career MVP Award.