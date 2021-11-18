AEW's Kenny Omega Reportedly 'Most Likely' to Undergo Surgery for Multiple Injuries

Emma McIntyre

Kenny Omega is reportedly set to undergo multiple surgeries after dropping the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page on Saturday.

On Thursday's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ran down some of the ailments Omega has been dealing with recently (beginning at the 30-second mark):

Meltzer said Omega has been working through knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries, as well as a hernia. Omega also recently said he has dealt with a case of vertigo since 2018.

Meltzer noted that Omega will "most likely" undergo multiple surgeries, although it isn't clear precisely what surgeries he will get or when he will get them.

Meltzer also reported that while February has been mentioned as a possible return date for Omega, nothing is "set in stone."

Omega set the stage for an extended period of leave on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. In a backstage segment with fellow Elite members The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, Omega said he needed to go away and asked The Bucks to hold down the fort.

AEW teased some tension between Omega and Cole during the segment, as Cole thought Omega was addressing him only for Omega to say he was referring to The Young Bucks instead.

The 38-year-old Omega won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley in December 2020 and held it for 346 days before dropping it to Page, giving him the record for the longest AEW World title reign.

Omega also held the Impact Wrestling World Championship and is the reigning AAA Mega champion, all of which contributed to Pro Wrestling Illustrated naming him the top wrestler of the year for 2021.

While Omega is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in the world and is one of AEW's top stars, the company has enough to get by without him for the time being thanks to the emergence of Page and the recent arrival of Cole, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

