5-Star PF Matas Buzelis Commits to G League Ignite over Kentucky, Duke, More

5-star forward Matas Buzelis has chosen to bypass college to commit to the G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) star chose the G League Ignite over schools like Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 6 player overall and the No. 3 small forward in the 247Sports' composite rankings, he will have the chance to accelerate his development by playing professionally.

Buzelis quickly ascended on boards over the summer, going from a borderline top-50 prospect to a bona fide 5-star recruit with offers across the nation. Listed at 6'9" and 190 pounds, he still has a lot of filling out to do, but he boasts a versatile game that allows him to excel on the perimeter.

"My versatility is the biggest thing," he said, per Doug Bucshon of Rivals. "That's what they like to see. Sharing the ball getting everyone involved and shooting. Just doing everything on the court."