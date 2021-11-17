Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Willing to Consider Aaron Judge Contract Extension

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is entering the final year of his contract, but it sounds like the team doesn't want him to make it to free agency.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post that he's willing to consider signing Judge to a contract extension. Though he acknowledged Judge's impact on the franchise, Steinbrenner noted that there have been no talks of a long-term deal as of yet.

"Look, he’s a great Yankee. He’s one of the faces of the franchise," Steinbrenner said. "He’s a great leader, great in the clubhouse. It’s definitely something I’m willing to talk to [general manager Brian Cashman] about. But nothing formal has happened yet."

