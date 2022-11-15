5-Star C Baye Fall Commits to Arkansas over Auburn, Seton Hall, Rutgers

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top 2023 prospect Baye Fall announced Tuesday that he will play for Arkansas next season.

"I chose Arkansas because me and my family feel it's the best place for me to accomplish what I want to accomplish," Fall told On3's Joe Tipton. "It's the best place that can get me to the next level in the best way possible. Going on the two visits to Arkansas opened our eyes. Their play style fits me well. There are great coaches out there. I think I go there and get better and win at the highest level."

Ball committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers.

The 5-star player is considered the third-best center in his class and No. 14 overall in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"He's 6-11, but he jumps like he's 6-2 and moves like he's 6-6," former high school coach Bill Brandsma said in 2020, per Kendra Andrews of The Athletic.

Fall moved from Senegal to Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado, before eventually transferring to Denver Prep Academy. At every stop, the big man showcased impressive athleticism and natural ability for his size that allowed him to be successful on both ends of the court.

The center already has excellent instincts on the defensive end to be an elite shot-blocker, while his ability to run the floor will allow him to be productive offensively. If he can further develop his offensive game, Fall will be nearly unstoppable.

Arkansas will give him the chance to do that as he tries to reach his potential before making the leap to the NBA.

Fall should still be an impact player while in college, likely starring defensively while helping everyone around him on that end of the court. He should play significant minutes from the start while challenging to be an all-conference player even as a freshman.