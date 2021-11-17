Justin Verlander Rumors: Braves Among Teams Interested in Free-Agent SP

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

The Atlanta Braves are interested in Justin Verlander and could be a good fit for the free-agent starting pitcher, per David O'Brien of The Athletic:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Wednesday that Verlander has a home in Florida and would prefer to sign with a team that trains in Florida and is on the East Coast.

Atlanta is a contender after winning a World Series title, and the 38-year-old could help the club try to repeat as he seeks his second career championship after winning it all with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation with a resume that includes two Cy Young awards, one MVP and eight All-Star selections. During his last full season in 2019, he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 223 innings as he won the Cy Young.

However, the veteran missed most of the past two seasons and underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2020. He hasn't appeared in a game since July of that year when he made his lone start that season.

MLB clubs still have significant interest in Verlander. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported 15 to 20 teams were in attendance to see the pitcher throw 25 pitches earlier this month.

Sherman also reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have interest in Verlander.

The Braves are in the hunt as they look for another front-line starter alongside Max Fried and Ian Anderson.