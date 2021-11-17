Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. Leaving Browns 'Definitely Was Something That Hurt'

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry admitted Tuesday that Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the team impacted him.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Landry said he wasn't sure why things didn't work out between OBJ and the Browns and said he was sad to see him leave: "Definitely was something that hurt. Still does."

Beckham was granted his release two weeks ago, and after clearing waivers, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of the season.

The Browns parted ways with Beckham on November. This followed his father posting an 11-minute video on social media highlighting instances of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield failing to throw the ball to OBJ.

Beckham was off to a slow start this season with just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns through six games. In his first game as a member of the Rams on Sunday night, OBJ made two grabs for 18 yards.

Odell seemed destined for a legendary career early in his NFL tenure with the New York Giants, as he was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and averaged 96 receptions for 1,374 yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per year over his first three seasons.

Injuries slowed Beckham down after that, and he was eventually traded to Cleveland prior to the 2019 season.

Beckham managed to barely crack the 1,000-yard mark in his first season with the Browns, finishing with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, but a torn ACL limited him to seven games the following season.

OBJ didn't seem to have the same chemistry with Mayfield that he had with Eli Manning early in his career with the Giants.

There is also no question that Mayfield has struggled this season, going 4-5 as a starter and throwing for 1,990 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions for a Browns team that is 5-5 despite being a preseason pick to make a deep playoff run in the AFC.

The fall from grace has been swift for Mayfield after he posted a career-best touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-8 last year and led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win.

Cleveland did win its first game without Beckham, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 in Week 9, but they were dominated by the New England Patriots in Week 10, 45-7.

With Beckham no longer in the fold, Landry is the unquestioned No. 1 wideout in Cleveland. Landry has three career 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, including 2019 with the Browns.

He is off to a slow start this season, however, as injuries have limited him to six games, and he has 23 catches for 219 yards and no touchdowns.

It is possible that Beckham leaving may have hit Landry harder than a teammate departure normally would since they have been close friends for years, dating back to their time as teammates at LSU from 2011-13.

Landry and Beckham didn't find the same level of success together with the Browns as they did at LSU, but now they have gone their separate ways, they are both looking to push their respective teams into the playoffs and perhaps toward a Super Bowl run.