Report: Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Diagnosed With Sprained Ankle Injury; X-Rays Negative

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie center Evan Mobley had X-rays done after he suffered a left ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic on Monday and they came back negative, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mobley had six points on 3-of-3 shooting in 13 minutes at the time of his injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Mobley also missed time earlier this season after it was announced on Nov. 16 that he had suffered a right elbow sprain that was expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. Since making his return, he hasn't missed a step.

The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Mobley has established himself as one of the best first-year players in the league this season. He is averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers are playing well this season with a surprising 41-33 record entering Monday, which ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference. Third-year point guard Darius Garland was named to the All-Star Game and is averaging 21.5 points and 8.6 assists.

The 20-year-old USC product has made a huge impact on the defensive end for the Cavaliers. Cleveland has the third-best defense in the league, holding opponents to an average of 104.7 points per game. It's a sharp improvement for a team that allowed 112.3 points per game last season.

Another injury to Mobley is the latest blow to a young Cleveland team. Starting point guard Collin Sexton is out for the season after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Big man Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds and earned a trip to the All-Star Game as a replacement, has not played since suffering a fractured finger on March 6.

While Mobley is set to miss time again, veteran forward Kevin Love is likely to fill his role. Love is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. The Cavs also acquired swingman Caris LeVert at the trade deadline. Since joining Cleveland, LeVert has averaged just 12.6 points in 11 games.