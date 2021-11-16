Naomi Osaka on Reports of Peng Shuai's Disappearance: 'Censorship Is Never OK'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Naomi Osaka is concerned about fellow tennis player Peng Shuai and used her platform to raise awareness about the situation and fight against censorship.

"Hey everyone, not sure if you've been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," Osaka said on Twitter. "Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai"

Rhea Mogul and Nectar Gan of CNN reported Peng said Chinese former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into having sex three years ago.

She made the allegations of sexual assault on a since-deleted social media post on Weibo. Chinese censors removed mention of the post, and Mogul and Gan reported "Peng has not been seen in public since the accusation and her whereabouts have not been publicly disclosed."

Zhang was on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 through 2017 during Xi Jinping's first term as China's leader. Zhang retired as the vice premier in 2018.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon released a statement saying the organization is concerned and expects a full investigation into the allegations.

"Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored," the statement said. "Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected."

As for Osaka, she has not played tennis professionally since she told reporters she needed to take a step back during a press conference following her September loss to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open

Osaka, who also dropped out of the French Open in May, revealed during an appearance on HBO's The Shop that she plans on returning and will likely be on the court "probably soon."