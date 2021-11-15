Kyle Schwarber Rumors: Red Sox Free Agent Interests 'A Lot of Teams'

Set Number: X163840 TK1

The Boston Red Sox had Kyle Schwarber on their roster for less than a full season after they acquired him from the Washington Nationals via trade in July, but they reportedly saw enough to want to bring him back despite plenty of competition.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the plan is to re-sign the slugger even though there are "a lot of teams" who are interested in Schwarber.

Schwarber is a free agent after he declined a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season earlier this month.

The 2021 campaign couldn't have worked out much better for him before hitting the open market. While he hit just .188 during the 2020 season with the Chicago Cubs, he slashed .266/.374/.554 with 32 home runs and 71 RBI with the Red Sox and Nationals.

He helped lead Boston to the American League Championship Series and provided important power from the left side in its lineup. It is not surprising the Red Sox are interested in bringing him back after his performance.

While his final year with the Cubs was relatively disappointing, he spent the first six seasons of his career on the National League Central team. He will forever be remembered in Chicago for his 2016 efforts when he returned for the World Series despite tearing his ACL and LCL in April and hit .412 as the designated hitter during four games in Cleveland.

The Cubs may not have snapped their championship drought that dated back to 1908 without his individual efforts.

Murray noted there is plenty to like about Schwarber when compared to the rest of this free-agent class, including the fact he has more 30-plus home run seasons than Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto and Carlos Correa combined.

He is known for his bat, but he also led all left fielders in assists in 2018 and 2019.

Schwarber is just 28 years old and is someone who can play designated hitter, first base or left field. Boston apparently wants to bring him back, but those attributes that make him appealing to the Red Sox also stand out to other teams around the league.