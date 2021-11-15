Serena Williams 'Can't Wait' for Naomi Osaka's Return to Tennis: 'Gonna Be Amazing'

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Count Serena Williams among those looking forward to seeing Naomi Osaka back on the tennis court.

Williams recently discussed Osaka's potential return in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"Oh my goodness," Williams said. "It's gonna be amazing. I can't wait."

Osaka had been focusing on her mental health and stepped away from the sport after a third-round loss in the U.S. Open in early September.

"I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do and honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she told reporters in September.

The former No. 1 player in the world had also withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon.

Osaka announced on Instagram earlier this month that she was back at training, building anticipation for her eventual return to competitive events.