Tom Brady, Bucs Upset by Taylor Heinicke, WFT Following Bye Week, Chase Young Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Did anybody see this one coming?

The 3-6 Washington Football Team stunned the defending champions on Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 behind quarterback Taylor Heinicke (26-of-32 for 256 yards and a touchdown) and a strong defensive effort.

That defense held Tom Brady to just 220 passing yards and two touchdowns and intercepted him twice. The unit also held the Bucs to 53 rushing yards.—not a bad effort against an offense that led the NFL in scoring (32.5 PPG) and was second in yards per game (423.1) coming into Sunday.

It was Tampa's second straight loss, leaving it at 6-3 on the year.

Antonio Gibson (78 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns) and Terry McLaurin (six receptions for 59 yards) once again led the team on the other side of the ball, though it was Heinicke who opened eyes by orchestrating a 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that shaved off 10 minutes and 26 seconds late in the fourth and killed the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Heinicke gave a different unit credit for the game-deciding drive, however.

"It's the offensive line," he said on the Fox broadcast. "They were killing it all game—this is the No. 1 rush defense—and to see what they did today...19 plays, and a lot of them were runs to close it out like that. Those are the MVPs of the game right there. The offensive line did a great job."

Unfortunately for Washington, an otherwise excellent afternoon was spoiled somewhat by the injury to star defensive end Chase Young, who suffered a knee injury in the game. Early reports about the potential severity of the injury have not been positive.

Washington will be hoping it's far less severe.

The WFT will face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, while the Bucs will attempt to end their two-game losing streak at home against the 3-6 New York Giants next Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.