College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Oklahoma fell seven spots in the rankings after its first loss of the 2021 season, though much of the Coaches Poll remains the same heading into Week 12, with Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati taking care of business at the top.

Here is the rest of the Top 25 with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan

8. Michigan State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Mississippi

11. Oklahoma

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. Iowa

15. BYU

16. Texas A&M

17. Houston

18. UTSA

19. Pittsburgh

20. Wisconsin

21. Louisiana Lafayette

22. Arkansas

23. San Diego State

24. North Carolina State

25. Utah

The biggest result of the weekend came in the Big 12 with Oklahoma hoping to keep its perfect season alive against Baylor, but it was not meant to be as the Bears dominated the line of scrimmage on the way to a 27-14 victory.

Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon each topped 100 rushing yards for the Bears, who totaled 296 rushing yards on 6.3 per attempt.

Oklahoma wasn't nearly as effective while being held to a season-low 14 points. The team averaged just 2.8 yards per attempt while quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions with zero touchdowns.

The Sooners fell to No. 11 in the latest poll while Baylor (8-2) jumped from No. 18 to No. 13.

Ole Miss also moved up to No. 10 after earning a 29-19 win over Texas A&M, becoming the third-best team in the SEC behind Georgia and Alabama.

Michigan was on upset watch against Penn State until Erick All came through with a 47-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown:

It helped lift the Wolverines to a 21-17 win, enough to stay in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Other top teams proved themselves over the weekend, including No. 1 Georgia with a 41-17 victory over Tennessee. The Bulldogs completed a perfect 8-0 record in SEC play to potentially set up an exciting conference title game against Alabama on Dec. 4.

Ohio State also sent a message with a 59-31 win over Purdue, scoring 45 points in the first half over a team that shut down Iowa and Michigan State earlier this season. C.J. Stroud helped his Heisman Trophy chances with 361 passing yards and five touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

It sets up a tough test against Michigan State next Saturday in a battle of Top 10 teams.

Wake Forest kept its ACC title hopes alive with a 45-42 win over NC State thanks to four total touchdowns from Sam Hartman.

UTSA, meanwhile, fell two spots to No. 18 despite improving to 10-0 with a 27-17 win over Southern Miss.