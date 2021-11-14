X

    College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

    Rob Goldberg, Featured Columnist IV, November 14, 2021

    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Oklahoma fell seven spots in the rankings after its first loss of the 2021 season, though much of the Coaches Poll remains the same heading into Week 12, with Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati taking care of business at the top.

    Here is the rest of the Top 25 with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

    Coaches Poll

    1. Georgia

    2. Alabama

    3. Cincinnati

    4. Ohio State

    5. Oregon

    6. Notre Dame

    7. Michigan

    8. Michigan State

    9. Oklahoma State

    10. Mississippi

    11. Oklahoma

    12. Wake Forest

    13. Baylor

    14. Iowa

    15. BYU

    16. Texas A&M

    17. Houston

    18. UTSA

    19. Pittsburgh

    20. Wisconsin

    21. Louisiana Lafayette

    22. Arkansas

    23. San Diego State

    24. North Carolina State

    25. Utah

    The biggest result of the weekend came in the Big 12 with Oklahoma hoping to keep its perfect season alive against Baylor, but it was not meant to be as the Bears dominated the line of scrimmage on the way to a 27-14 victory.

    Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon each topped 100 rushing yards for the Bears, who totaled 296 rushing yards on 6.3 per attempt.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    What a run from <a href="https://twitter.com/BUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BUFootball</a>'s Abram Smith! <a href="https://t.co/o29YppdpIv">pic.twitter.com/o29YppdpIv</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    🗣 GERRY, GERRY, GERRY<a href="https://twitter.com/BUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BUFootball</a> extends its lead to 10 points thanks to this TD run from Gerry Bohanon! <a href="https://t.co/LRbCLwbJw7">pic.twitter.com/LRbCLwbJw7</a>

    Oklahoma wasn't nearly as effective while being held to a season-low 14 points. The team averaged just 2.8 yards per attempt while quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions with zero touchdowns.

    The Sooners fell to No. 11 in the latest poll while Baylor (8-2) jumped from No. 18 to No. 13.

    Ole Miss also moved up to No. 10 after earning a 29-19 win over Texas A&M, becoming the third-best team in the SEC behind Georgia and Alabama.

    Michigan was on upset watch against Penn State until Erick All came through with a 47-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown:

    ESPN @espn

    No. 6 Michigan holds off Penn State on the road in Happy Valley 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/SuS7lIHfwV">pic.twitter.com/SuS7lIHfwV</a>

    It helped lift the Wolverines to a 21-17 win, enough to stay in contention for the College Football Playoff.

    Other top teams proved themselves over the weekend, including No. 1 Georgia with a 41-17 victory over Tennessee. The Bulldogs completed a perfect 8-0 record in SEC play to potentially set up an exciting conference title game against Alabama on Dec. 4.

    Ohio State also sent a message with a 59-31 win over Purdue, scoring 45 points in the first half over a team that shut down Iowa and Michigan State earlier this season. C.J. Stroud helped his Heisman Trophy chances with 361 passing yards and five touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

    It sets up a tough test against Michigan State next Saturday in a battle of Top 10 teams.

    Wake Forest kept its ACC title hopes alive with a 45-42 win over NC State thanks to four total touchdowns from Sam Hartman.

    UTSA, meanwhile, fell two spots to No. 18 despite improving to 10-0 with a 27-17 win over Southern Miss.

