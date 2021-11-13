Titans' A.J. Brown Posts Video Addressing Depression, Importance of Mental Health

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown spoke about his experiences with anxiety and depression and implored others to protect their mental health and seek help in a video posted on social media Friday.

His Instagram caption read as follows:

"Depression is real, anxiety is real . Be there for someone because someone was there for me. God told told him all the right things to say to me that night. Take depression seriously. Take how you feel and how you handle situations seriously. Life happens to all of us but your not too tough to talk to someone and get things off your chest. Life is a beautiful thing and everyone should be able to live it to the fullest."

Brown also said he thought about taking his own life a year ago Friday.

"I had no more hope for better days and everything was just going wrong for me," Brown said.

Brown closed with an encouraging message to those suffering with advice on how to handle depression and anxiety.

"I just want to encourage everyone to protect your mental, talk to someone, get things off your chest, do things that make you happy. It's so important. I didn't think depression was real until it happened to me, but now I know it's really real. Guys, just talk to someone, get things off your chest, and take depression serious."

The ex-Ole Miss star is the top wideout on a 7-2 Titans team that leads the AFC. The three-year NFL veteran began his career with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He has 40 catches for 551 yards and three scores this year.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.