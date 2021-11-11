PSG's Aminata Diallo Released by Police; Kheira Hamraoui Attack Under Investigation

FRANCK FIFE,PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo was released from police custody on Thursday and was not charged, according to the Associated Press.

Diallo was arrested and questioned by police on Wednesday after her teammate, Kheira Hamraoui, was attacked. Police are still investigating the incident.

Several French media outlets reported that Hamraoui was attacked after going out with Diallo and an unidentified PSG teammate and that Diallo was driving them back when several masked assailants pulled Hamraoui out of the car and hit her in the legs with metal bars.

She reportedly required stitches to her hands and legs and had bruising but suffered no broken bones in the attack.

PSG released the following statement earlier on Wednesday:

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening. Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team. Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

Diallo started in midfield PSG Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in UEFA Women's Champions League action.