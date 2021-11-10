Kevin Garnett Denies Making 'Honey Nut Cheerios' Comment at Carmelo Anthony

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Kevin Garnett is setting the record straight about a rumor from eight years ago that he made a comment to Carmelo Anthony about his then-wife, La La Anthony.

Speaking to Michael Pina of GQ, Garnett denied saying anything disparaging about Anthony's family during a game.

"I’ve never said anything about anyone’s family," Garnett said. "I’ve never said anything to Melo about La La. I’m a Frosted Flakes man. I’m not a Honey Nut Cheerios guy. I never knew where that came from. Let me clear that up."

The rumor stemmed from a 2013 altercation between Garnett and Anthony during a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks game. Garnett is alleged to have said that La La tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios.

La La Anthony has also denied the comment was made. She brought it up in her book, The Playbook (h/t ESPN.com).

"Kevin Garnett in fact had never said that I tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios," she wrote. "I tried to figure out how this big lie was turned into a media firestorm. I still can't answer that one ... Melo and Kevin are cool today. And now it's nothing but a faint memory."

Anthony stalked the Celtics' team bus after the game. He received a one-game suspension by the NBA for his actions.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Anthony said "there's certain things that you just don’t say" to another man. The 10-time All-Star didn't elaborate on exactly what Garnett's comment was that set him off.