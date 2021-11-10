PSG Women's Midfielder Aminata Diallo in Custody After Alleged Kheira Hamraoui Attack

Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo is in police custody after allegedly arranging to have a teammate attacked.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Diallo allegedly hired masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui in an effort to stop her competing with Diallo for playing time.

It was reported by L'Equipe (h/t Tariq Panja of the New York Times) that Hamraoui accepted a ride home from Diallo after a team dinner.

Their car was reportedly stopped by two masked men, who pulled the women out of their vehicle. One of them is said to have held Diallo while the other assaulted Hamraoui with a metal bar.

Diallo started in place of Hamraoui in a UEFA Women's Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday. According to Panja, Hamraoui suffered injuries to her legs and hands during the attack.

Following Diallo's arrest, PSG released the following statement:

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

Diallo is a 26-year-old native of France who has played for PSG since 2016. She has also made seven appearances for the French senior national team.

Hamraoui, 31, is in the first year of her second stint at PSG after previously playing for the club from 2012 to 2016.

The Frenchwoman went on to play at Lyon and Barcelona before returning to PSG. Like Diallo, she has French national team experience with 36 caps.

With Diallo starting in place of Hamraoui, PSG defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in their Champions League group match on Tuesday.