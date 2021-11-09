Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Star Interested in Celtics amid Jaylen Brown Buzz

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Amid rumors that the Boston Celtics are interested in Ben Simmons, the feeling is apparently mutual.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Simmons would be interested in playing for the Celtics if a deal can be worked with the Philadelphia 76ers for the three-time All-Star.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Boston has "engaged in conversations with the 76ers" about Simmons, but there is "no traction as of yet" in those discussions.

Charania noted a deal with the Celtics for Simmons would have to include Jaylen Brown going back to Philadelphia.

Washburn noted including Brown in a trade for Simmons would be a "nonstarter" for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Things have been relatively quiet on the Simmons' trade front for a while. Charania reported in August the Sixers did have "extensive" talks with several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors, but nothing got close enough to entice Philadelphia.

Daryl Morey, 76ers president of basketball operations, has made it clear he won't rush a trade just to get something done.

"So people should buckle in," Morey told The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic last month (h/t Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia). "This is going to go for a long time, because my only job is to help us have the best chance to win the title. Ben Simmons is a difference-maker, so if we can get him back, he will help us win the title. If we can trade Ben Simmons for a difference-maker, we will do it. I think that’s best for everyone in this situation."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Simmons has been away from the 76ers all season. The 25-year-old told team officials on Oct. 22 he's not yet mentally ready to play in games, per Charania.

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons agreed to meet with a 76ers-recommended medical specialist to discuss his mental health. He had previously been meeting with mental health specialists provided by the National Basketball Players Association.

The Celtics could be looking to find a spark in light of their 4-6 start to the season. They are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division and are 19th in the NBA with a minus-1.4 net rating, per Basketball Reference.

After a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1 in which the Celtics blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, Marcus Smart told reporters Brown and Jayson Tatum "don't want to pass the ball."

Simmons has been named to the All-Star team in each of the past three seasons and been a member of the All-Defensive first team the last two seasons. He has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 275 career games with the 76ers.